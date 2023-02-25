Delhi-Gzb section in advanced stage of construction

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All the stations on the 17-km-long priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut are in the advanced stages of construction and have started taking shape as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Friday carried out test runs in the section to test various components of the RRTS. The section is slowly turning all shades of blue as the stations are now getting adorned with RRTS signature blue facades.

Commuter-centricity being the tenet of the implementation of RRTS, NCRTC is constructing the entry/exits of the elevated stations on the RRTS corridor on both sides of the roads. This will not only enhance the accessibility for commuters intending to travel from RRTS but will also help passengers safely cross over busy roads such as the Link Road and the Delhi-Meerut Road.

Unlike other transit systems, these entry or exits will be accessible not just for RRTS passengers but also for pedestrians who can use them to cross major roads without entering the paid area of the RRTS stations.

The installation of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) at the RRTS stations is also being carried out. Equipped with double-tempered glass, the installation of the PSDs is done in several stages by assembling the individual parts.

The PSDs will act as a shield for safety between the train/track and the passengers, thereby ensuring better crowd management at the stations as well as avoiding any untoward incidents such as passengers falling on the tracks. The safety of the commuters is a priority of NCRTC and taking a firm step in this direction, NCRTC is integrating these Platform Screen Doors with RRTS train doors and a state-of-the-art ETCS Level 2 signalling system. As a result of this, the train will run only after both the PSDs and the doors of the train are closed.

To provide universal access and facilitate smooth travel in the RRTS trains, a designated space for wheelchairs and stretchers has been provided in the train coaches. Special, spacious lifts have also been installed at the stations to facilitate the movement of stretchers for medical needs. Also, to facilitate their travel and ensure easy access to the station, NCRTC is going to create a dedicated pick-up/drop-off zone at the stations away from the main carriageway. A dedicated car drop-off zone is being built under the station box wherever possible so that commuters can enter the station by walking just a short distance as soon as they get off their ride.

Features of country’s first RRTS trainsets

Aerodynamic profile with long nose and plug-in-doors to reduce air drag at higher speeds

Fully air-conditioned cars with wide gangways for commuters’ maximum space for easy entry and exit. Large window glasses with tint will give panoramic view.

Ergonomically-designed 2X2 transverse seating, cushioned seats

One premium class car on every train to give a new level of comfort, convenience, and user-friendliness

Modern passenger announcement and digital passenger information system, emergency communication facilities

