HC asks AAP to remove post against BJP’s Jaju

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Dilip Kumar Pandey to remove defamatory social media post made against BJP leader Shyam Jaju and his son Sandesh Jaju in a press conference. In an interim order, Justice Navin Chawla also asked the Aam Aadmi Party leaders to desist from making future statements against Jaju and his son. The high court was hearing a suit filed by Shyam Jaju and his son Sandesh, represented through senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration and damages on account of the statements made by the AAP leaders against the plaintiffs in a series of press conferences on January 22, which are ”ex-facie false and unsubstantiated, per se defamatory, slanderous and libellous”. The suit has also made parties various social media platforms and media houses.