L-G asks officials to apprise CM of fund crunch, unsafe buildings of 12 colleges

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acting upon the representations submitted by the teachers and principals of the colleges affiliated with the Delhi University regarding the lack of funds and upkeep of the educational institutes, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has asked the Chief Minister’s Office to address the concerns, a communication sent from L-G secretariat showed.

In separate instructions given to the Chief Secretary and additional secretary to the Delhi CM, Saxena asked the officials to apprise CM Arvind Kejriwal of the matter while also instructing an inspection of the concerned college buildings on priority.

“A delegation of National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) met Hon’ble LL Governor, Delhi on 07.02.2023 regarding issues of funding and poor infrastructure in some of the colleges funded by Delhi Govt…. Keeping in view the safety of students, teachers and staff of the colleges, Hon’ble Lt. Governor has desired that an inspection of the concerned colleges may be conducted on priority and a status report may kindly be furnished to this Secretariat within 15 days for kind perusal of Hon’ble Lt. Governor,” a note seen by the newspaper read.

Another note stated that “these issues may be brought to the notice of Hon’ble Chief Minister for consideration of release of due funds to the concerned colleges of University of Delhi and also for addressing the concerns raised by the association, on priority, as per extant provisions.”

The note also showed that the issue of delayed funding was already taken up with the CMO on February 17. The instructions have come after two groups---National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) and Delhi University Principal’s Association (DUPA)---submitted a representation to Saxena on February 7 regarding “deliberate” fund cuts by the AAP Government to 12 DU Colleges. Highlighting that non-disbursal of funds due to these 12 colleges, has led to their physical infrastructure becoming unsafe owing to no maintenance.

