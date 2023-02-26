1.50k students get degrees at 99th DU convocation; PhD for 910

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At the 99th convocation ceremony of the University of Delhi on Saturday, the varsity awarded a total of 1,57,290 degrees to undergraduate and postgraduate students this year, which includes 54.7 per cent female and 45.3 per cent male students. PhD degrees were also awarded to 910 students of which 512 are female and 398 are male students. The ceremony was organised at the multipurpose auditorium, located in the sports complex of the University.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was present as a guest of honour along with the chief guest, President Droupadi Murmu. The function was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Yogesh Singh.

Murmu said, “The main aim of education is to become a better human being. She said that being big in life is a good thing, but being good is even bigger. Similarly, searching for life on Mangal through science is a good thing, but searching for mangal, i.e. happiness and wellbeing, in life with good thinking is an even bigger thing,” Referring to the glorious history of the varsity, the President said that the students of this University had actively participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement of 1930.

During the Quit India Movement of 1942, many students of the University revolted and went to jail. Reliving the memories of her life, she said, “I was the first girl from my small village in Odisha to study in the city. There will be many such students among you too, whose no family or village member would have received university-level education before them. Such students are very talented and struggling. They come here with great enthusiasm to fulfil their dreams.”

NEW DELHI: At the 99th convocation ceremony of the University of Delhi on Saturday, the varsity awarded a total of 1,57,290 degrees to undergraduate and postgraduate students this year, which includes 54.7 per cent female and 45.3 per cent male students. PhD degrees were also awarded to 910 students of which 512 are female and 398 are male students. The ceremony was organised at the multipurpose auditorium, located in the sports complex of the University. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was present as a guest of honour along with the chief guest, President Droupadi Murmu. The function was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Yogesh Singh. Murmu said, “The main aim of education is to become a better human being. She said that being big in life is a good thing, but being good is even bigger. Similarly, searching for life on Mangal through science is a good thing, but searching for mangal, i.e. happiness and wellbeing, in life with good thinking is an even bigger thing,” Referring to the glorious history of the varsity, the President said that the students of this University had actively participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement of 1930. During the Quit India Movement of 1942, many students of the University revolted and went to jail. Reliving the memories of her life, she said, “I was the first girl from my small village in Odisha to study in the city. There will be many such students among you too, whose no family or village member would have received university-level education before them. Such students are very talented and struggling. They come here with great enthusiasm to fulfil their dreams.”