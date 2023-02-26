Home Cities Delhi

38-year-old man kills wife, 2 sons, attempts to commit suicide in west Delhi

The accused had sent messages to his friends in the early hours of Sunday about his financial woes.

Published: 26th February 2023 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Murder, stab

For reprentational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man tried to end his life after killing his wife and two sons, including a four-month-old infant, over financial issues in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Sunday, police said.

They said the incident was reported from Vipin Garden.

The man, identified as Rajesh (38), allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife and two sons aged five years and four months. After killing his wife and sons, Rajesh inflicted a deep injury on his wrist, police said, adding that he is under treatment in a hospital.

The accused had sent messages to his friends in the early hours of Sunday about his financial woes. His friends alerted his brother, who informed the police around 6 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The parents of the man, both aged over 75 years, were present in another room when the incident took place and police are talking to them.

Rajesh runs a general store. Earlier, he used to run a company that was engaged in ISO certification-related work. A case of murder will be registered at the Mohan Garden police station, the DCP said.

TAGS
Delhi Crime Delhi Murder West Delhi Murder Tragedy
