Home Cities Delhi

Boy, three others killed as MCD truck overturns

According to the preliminary enquiry, the police believe that the speeding truck came from Gali number 10 side and lost balance on the curve.

Published: 26th February 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Four people, including a four year- old boy, were killed after an MCD truck overturned and fell on them in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Police received information at around 1.30 am that a truck had overturned at street number 10, Anand Parbat and some people, including labourers, were stuck under it, a senior officer said.

The truck belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was lifted with the help of a crane, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, adding that the bodies of three people, who were killed on the spot, and a severely-injured man were pulled out. According to the preliminary enquiry, the police believe that the speeding truck came from Gali number 10 side and lost balance on the curve to the main road where laborers were laying cemented bricks on the road.

The injured man, Killu (40), was rushed to the nearby Jeewan Mala hospital, but he also succumbed to his injuries, police said. Besides Killu, the three other victims were his son Anuj (four), Ramesh (30) and Sonam (25). All of them were from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, the DCP said, adding that the boy was playing in the area when the accident occurred.

The driver of the speeding truck lost control over the vehicle, which overturned and fell on the labourers who were engaged in road construction work, the officer said. The truck driver is yet to be traced, he said, adding that the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital. Legal action is being initiated on the basis of a statement from Moti (40), a labourer who escaped with minor injuries, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp