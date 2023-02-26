Home Cities Delhi

Gangster wanted for killing builder held in Delhi

They suspected Gupta of passing information about Fazza, who was killed in an encouter with police.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 26-year-old alleged sharpshooter of the Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang wanted in the murder of a builder in Burari was arrested Saturday morning after a gunfire encounter, police said. Ankit Gulia, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was wanted in nine criminal cases -- six in Delhi and three in Haryana, they said. Police made the arrest responding to an input that Gulia will come near Neela Hauz Flyover on Aruna Asif Ali Marg around 5 am to meet one of his associates.

A trap was laid and Gulia was spotted. He was signalled to stop, but he whipped out his pistol and fired two shots. Police also fired two rounds and nabbed him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said. A semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from him, he said. Gulia killed builder Amit Gupta on August 23 last year in north Delhi’s Burari. Gupta was shot several in his left leg and abdomen resulting his death, police said.

Gulia was main shooter in that firing and he alone had fired eight rounds. Six people were earlier arrested in this case, police said. Deepak, who is currently heading the Gogi gang, had on Facebook claimed the responsibility for the murder saying they had killed him due to his proximity with Tillu gang, a rival, police said.

They suspected Gupta of passing information about Fazza, who was killed in an encouter with police. On the same day of the shootout, Gulia, along with his associates, had fired indiscriminately in an office complex belonging to one Satish in Mundka area, killing two people, Mangal and Joginder, and wounding another. Four people were earlier arrested in that case, police said.

