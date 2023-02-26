NGT forms panel to look into illegal acid manufacturing units

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acting on a complaint alleging illegal industrial manufacturing of acid in some areas of old Delhi in the national capital, the National Green Tribunal formed a panel to look into the matter. As per the plea, the acid releases dangerous fumes causing damage to the environment and also affecting the health of local residents in the areas such as Gali Kuan Wali, Lal Darwaza, and Sirki Walan, but no action has been taken by the authorities concerned. The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by a resident of Gali Kuan Wali, which says acid is being illegally manufactured in the locality.

The complainant Mohd Shahid, a local resident, added that the alleged activities were being carried out by certain miscreants. After considering the complaint, the NGT bench of Sudhir Agarwal (Judicial Member) and Dr. A Senthil Vel (Expert Member), in an order said, “In our view, the grievance at the first instance can be looked into and examined by the Local Authorities, for the purpose whereof, we constitute a joint Committee comprising DPCC, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North and District Magistrate, North who shall look into the complaint, visit the site, collect relevant information and if finds a violation, take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law within two months.”

The District Magistrate, North will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The green court further directed the panel to submit an action taken report within three months to the Registrar General of the Tribunal who shall place the report before the Bench if find necessary for any further order.

