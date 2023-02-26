Home Cities Delhi

NGT forms panel to look into illegal acid manufacturing units

The District Magistrate, North will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

Published: 26th February 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Acting on a complaint alleging illegal industrial manufacturing of acid in some areas of old Delhi in the national capital, the National Green Tribunal formed a panel to look into the matter. As per the plea, the acid releases dangerous fumes causing damage to the environment and also affecting the health of local residents in the areas such as Gali Kuan Wali, Lal Darwaza, and Sirki Walan, but no action has been taken by the authorities concerned. The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by a resident of Gali Kuan Wali, which says acid is being illegally manufactured in the locality.

The complainant Mohd Shahid, a local resident, added that the alleged activities were being carried out by certain miscreants. After considering the complaint, the NGT bench of Sudhir Agarwal (Judicial Member) and Dr. A Senthil Vel (Expert Member), in an order said, “In our view, the grievance at the first instance can be looked into and examined by the Local Authorities, for the purpose whereof, we constitute a joint Committee comprising DPCC, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North and District Magistrate, North who shall look into the complaint, visit the site, collect relevant information and if finds a violation, take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law within two months.”

The District Magistrate, North will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The green court further directed the panel to submit an action taken report within three months to the Registrar General of the Tribunal who shall place the report before the Bench if find necessary for any further order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Acid manufacturing
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp