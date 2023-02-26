Home Cities Delhi

Truck drags scooty for two km in UP's Mahoba; man, grandson killed

Police recovered the mangled bodies when the truck was stopped by some locals.

Published: 26th February 2023 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

The death shocked the Kerala High Court, which observed that no more lives should be lost on the city roads. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MAHOBA: A 66-year-old man and his grandson were killed when a truck hit their scooty and dragged it for more than two kilometers, officials said on Sunday.

Circle Officer Ram Pravesh Rai said Udit Narayan Chaurasia, a retired teacher, and his six-year-old grandson were on the way to a market on Saturday when the accident occurred near Bijanagar turn.

"The scooty along with the duo got stuck under the truck and was dragged for around two kilometers," the CO said.

Police recovered the mangled bodies when the truck was stopped by some locals.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The accused truck driver has been arrested and investigations initiated, the official said.

ALSO READ | Delhi road mishap: 41-year-old man killed as car crashes into scooter, drags him for 350 metres

