50 detained as AAP holds protest near CBI office

NEW DELHI: AMId Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the Delhi excise policy scam case on Sunday, the police detained 50 people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the CBI office.

Police said section 144 CrPC was imposed in the area.In a statement, the police said as per inputs and local intelligence, there was an apprehension that supporters, voters and leaders of AAP in large numbers will gather at the CGO complex (where CBI headquarters is located).

They said proper arrangement with adequate deployment of personnel had been in place since February 25.At the Lodhi road picket near CGO complex, a few AAP leaders and supporters gathered with an intention to cross the barricade and protest near CBI office, it said.

“However, they were stopped and not allowed to cross the barricade. They sat on the main road, obstructing traffic at around 12:25 pm. “They were requested to vacate the place as section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area but they continued sitting and shouting slogans,” the statement added.

A total of 50 persons, including 42 men were detained. The prominent persons among the detainees were -- MP Sanjay Singh, MP, Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, MLA Trilok Puri, MLA Sangam Vihar, Kuldeep Singh, MLA Kondli, Sarita Singh, Ex MLA Rohtash Nagar and minister Gopal Rai, police said.

Rai, the environment minister in the Delhi government, said the police were taking him away in his car. In a tweet, Rai said, “Policemen barged inside my car and are taking me. This is the height of hooliganism but neither will we be scared nor will we bow down.”

