Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: No chairperson, power panel may face hitches

Besides, sources said that the absence of chairperson and a legal member on the panel is further delaying the announcements of power tariffs.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission is running without a chairperson for over a month and is left with a single member on the panel.Justice (Retd) Shabhibul Shastri retired from the post DERC’s chairperson on January 9 this year.

According to the sources, the situation may impact the smooth functioning of the city’s power sector especially when Delhi is preparing to host G-20 events. “With the G-20 Summit, Delhi cannot afford to have a single-member in DERC. Reliable and quality power supply will be critical for success of summit events,” a senior official said.

Besides, sources said that the absence of chairperson and a legal member on the panel is further delaying the announcements of power tariffs.“The power-tariff for the year FY 2022-23 is yet to be announced even though the year is about to end.

It is happening because of the delay in appointment to the post of the chairperson,” the official added.Officials said that an understaffed state regulator, the Ministry of Power wrote a letter to all the State Chief Secretaries reminding them of the requirement of the appointment of the Chairperson/ Members to the posts in a time-bound manner. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chairperson Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission power tariffs
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp