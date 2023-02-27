Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of AAP's massive protest over Sisodia's arrest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Multi-layer security arrangements have been put in place at several places in the national capital as the Aam Aadmi Party is going to stage a massive protest today against the arrest of its leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday evening by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the agency headquarters where he was called for questioning over the Delhi Excise Policy case. In a statement issued post his arrest, the CBI said that Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not cooperate with the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary.

According to the Delhi Police officials, strict security arrangements have been done to avoid any untoward situation in the city, especially at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg where both AAP and BJP's headquarters are located.

Sources told the New Indian Express that the arrested AAP Minister will likely be physically produced today at the Rouse Avenue Court after 2 pm. Notably, the Rouse Avenue Court is also located on the same DDU road.

Apart from the Delhi Police personnel, the authorities have also deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) and para-military personnel that can be seen stationed around the AAP headquarters.

Meanwhile, section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure has been clamped down in central Delhi. The cops have pasted the posters of the imposition of section 144 on the barricades.

At the CBI headquarters, a similar tight security arrangement can be seen with the massive deployment of police personnel that has turned the area into a fortress.

Earlier on Sunday, several AAP leaders including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai were detained by the police among 50 party workers. Some of the AAP leaders are still in detention.

