Sisodia’s arrest height of dictatorship, says AAP

AAP spokesperson and MLA Atishi said Sisodia was arrested because of the growing popularity of the party.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Singh, AAP

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Moments after the CBI arrested Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi liquor scam case, AAP accused BJP of conducting a witch-hunt against its leaders. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the arrest is dirty politics and asserted that he was innocent.

“People understand everything and will give a reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger,” he said.Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia’s residence to meet his family members. Mann slammed BJP, saying the move was an “insult” to the education that lakhs of children are getting in Delhi.“Sending the one who builds schools to jail is part of BJP’s agenda,” he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “Sisodia’s arrest is the height of dictatorship. You have arrested a good person and the best education minister which is not the right thing.”AAP spokesperson and MLA Atishi said Sisodia was arrested because of the growing popularity of the party.

“The BJP is digging its own grave by arresting Manish Sisodia. AAP is the reason BJP’s name will be forever erased from history. Sisodia will become the future education minister of the country,” she said.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that people are ashamed that the party to which they entrusted the power steeped in corruption and scams. He said that the arrest came after a detailed investigation, this matter will now be tried in the Court and AAP will have to accept the verdict in the matter.

He said that the entire AAP calls Sisodia the pioneer of education, but today the children and their parents are ashamed that the Education Minister of Delhi is in jail for running a liquor scam.  Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Sisodia’s arrest is law taking its course, which is not surprising as a liquor scam worth thousands of rupees was done in the city.  

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar welcomed the step, claiming that AAP “used power to accumulate wealth”.He said that CM Arvind Kejriwal should also be arrested as he was the mastermind of the “corrupt deal”. “Kejriwal used power to accumulate wealth, and he deserves to be behind bars for all his black deeds,” he said.

Manish Sisodia AAP BJP Delhi excise policy scam
