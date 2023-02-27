Home Cities Delhi

Vintage for Life: Timeless beauty in motion

The Morning Standard lensman Parveen Negi captured all the action.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Vintage cars.

Vintage cars.

By Express News Service

Classic car enthusiasts and collectors geared up to showcase their finest retro vehicles at ‘Vintage for Life’, the G20 car drive organised by the Heritage Motoring Club of India in collaboration with the Delhi government’s transport department. The event, which was flagged off by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena (first row below, left), commenced at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and culminated at the Delhi GymKhana Club on Sunday.

About 50 curated vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles—owned by both citizens and diplomats of G20 countries—ranging from Cadillacs and Packards to Triumphs and Peugeots, among others, participated in this parade. The Morning Standard lensman Parveen Negi captured all the action.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
car enthusiasts collectors Vintage
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp