Vintage for Life: Timeless beauty in motion

By Express News Service

Classic car enthusiasts and collectors geared up to showcase their finest retro vehicles at ‘Vintage for Life’, the G20 car drive organised by the Heritage Motoring Club of India in collaboration with the Delhi government’s transport department. The event, which was flagged off by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena (first row below, left), commenced at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and culminated at the Delhi GymKhana Club on Sunday.

About 50 curated vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles—owned by both citizens and diplomats of G20 countries—ranging from Cadillacs and Packards to Triumphs and Peugeots, among others, participated in this parade. The Morning Standard lensman Parveen Negi captured all the action.

Classic car enthusiasts and collectors geared up to showcase their finest retro vehicles at ‘Vintage for Life’, the G20 car drive organised by the Heritage Motoring Club of India in collaboration with the Delhi government’s transport department. The event, which was flagged off by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena (first row below, left), commenced at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and culminated at the Delhi GymKhana Club on Sunday. About 50 curated vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles—owned by both citizens and diplomats of G20 countries—ranging from Cadillacs and Packards to Triumphs and Peugeots, among others, participated in this parade. The Morning Standard lensman Parveen Negi captured all the action.