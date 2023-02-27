With special task force & ambulances, AIIMS set to act as nodal health centre

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will act as the nodal health centre for the G-20 summit. Sources said that the hospital will act as a referral centre and cater to the healthcare needs of over 12,000 foreign delegates who are expected to visit the capital during the summit.For this, a task force led by specialist doctors will be set up and officials will also be deployed to follow the protocols.

The task force will get active one month before the event. “The doctors involved in the task force will be deployed to treat only G-20 delegates,” a senior official said. Sources also said that separate beds would be kept on reserve for the delegates in order to initiate treatment promptly.Meanwhile, other preparations have also started before the summit. According to officials, the NDMC has taken up cleaning of the premises.

Besides, the authorities have planned to station special ambulances with ICU facilities at the venue of the meeting. The ambulance will be available at meeting spots round the clock, sources added.“In case of any kind of health emergency, the ambulances will reach in 5 to 10 minutes, since AIIMS is strategically located close to the meeting venues,” the senior official said.

As the G20 President, India will host more than 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different work streams throughout the year.The events of the G-20 summit will begin from March 1 with the Foreign Ministers meeting and conclude with the summit meeting of the Head of Governments scheduled on September 9-10.

