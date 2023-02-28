Home Cities Delhi

AAP fury jams roads amid drones, barricades over Dy CM Sisodia's arrest

Dozens of police personnel were seen using loudhailers to pacify the protesting party activists and were simultaneously monitoring the situation with the help of drones.

Published: 28th February 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

AAP workers protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor policy case in Delhi on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP made its anger loud and clear on Monday out on the roads that mattered to them in Delhi. Livid over CBI’s action against Manish Sisodia, party volunteers arrived charged at the party office at DDU Road in the morning. Dozens of police personnel were seen using loudhailers to pacify the protesting party activists and were simultaneously monitoring the situation with the help of drones.

Reports said about 80 AAP workers were detained after they clashed with security personnel during a protest march against Sisodia’s arrest from the party office to the BJP headquarters in Central Delhi. AAP and BJP offices are a stone’s throw from each other at DDU Road. AAP workers also clashed with the police near the Rouse Avenue Court where Sisodia was produced by the CBI.

The Central agency arrested Sisodia on Sunday at the agency headquarters where he was called for questioning in the Delhi Excise Policy case. In a statement issued post his arrest, the CBI said that Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not cooperate with the probe. The police turned some specific areas — the CBI headquarters and the Rouse Avenue Court — into a fortress.

The heavy police force on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, which houses both the Rouse Avenue Court and AAP headquarters, crippled the traffic movement as the road was completely blocked by barricades.
Apart from police personnel, the authorities also deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) and paramilitary personnel around the AAP headquarters.

The partymen sat outside the AAP office and raised slogans against PM Narendra Modi. They accused the ruling BJP of silencing its political rivals by misusing probe agencies.

AAP men detained
Around 80 AAP protesters were detained after they clashed with security personnel during a protest march. AAP and BJP offices are a stone’s throw from each other at DDU Road. AAP workers also clashed with police near the Rouse Avenue Court where Sisodia was produced by the CBI.

