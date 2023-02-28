Delhi airport gets kit to recover stranded aircraft

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Disabled Aircraft Recovery (DAR) kit that can fully recover a narrow-body aircraft during incidents has been deployed at the Delhi Airport. The mobile kit having a capacity of 90 tonnes has been commissioned by the Delhi International Airport Limited, the operating body of the IGI, following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the DIAL said on Monday.

In a statement issued, the DAIL said that the DAR kit will be able to recover an aircraft, including A320 and B737, which is unable to move under its own power or through the normal use of an appropriate tow tractor and tow bar.

“The mobile kit has been procured from Germany-based Kunz and can be deployed within 120 minutes in case of an emergency. Besides, a team of 36 personnel has been trained to handle any disabled aircraft situation,” it added.

The DAR kit is able to minimize runway closure during aircraft incidents. “In an emergency, the DAR Kit can be deployed within 120 minutes, post mandatory clearances, drastically reducing response time and inconvenience to passengers or flight movement,” the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, DIAL’s CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said that the kit has been procured from Germany and would ensure minimum hindrance to passengers during aircraft incidents. “The DAR Kit commissioned today uses the latest technology to ensure minimum hindrance to flight operations during a disabled aircraft situation, in accordance with DGCA guidelines. Our airport staff have received specialized training in operating the DAR Kit in Germany and India, for deployment in case of any emergency,” he started.

What is DAR kit

