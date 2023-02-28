DMRC: Delhi HC asks Centre to decide payment to Reliance Infra  

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to immediately decide on a sanction for the attachment of DMRC’s operational assets for paying the unpaid dues of Rs 6330.96 crore to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

A single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma said if the central government refuses sanction, it has to disclose the reasons for the same, so that the Court could take a view thereon and posted the matter for further hearing on March 2. The high court said it would be expedient to take the decision on the issue before it proceeds further to deal with the objections taken by both the Centre and the Delhi government and which pertain to the limited liability principle.

“...before the court proceeds to rule on the issue of whether the circumstances warrant the corporate veil of the corporation (DMRC) be lifted, it would appear expedient to call upon the Union government to take a decision on whether it proposes to accord sanction for the attachment of the movable and immovable assets of the corporation for the purpose of the satisfaction of the amount payable under the award,” the court said.

“In order to enable the competent authorities in the union government to take that decision and place the same on the record of the proceedings, let the matter be called again on March 2”, the order said further.

