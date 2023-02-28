Doctors at Hindu Rao defer strike as hospital accepts major demands

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The resident doctors of Bara Hindu Rao Hospital have deferred their protest and withdrawal from the elective services planned from Monday onwards after the hospital administration agreed to

their major demands of timely reimbursement of wages including a recognised salary process mechanism among other demands of sanitized toilets, proper drinking water facilities etc.

Doctors said the decision was taken after a meeting with the medical superintendent of the hospital. An order was also issued to implement the decisions, they added. “To streamline the salary process, the attendance of contractual employees will be initiated for 1” to 30 /31” of each month and accordingly the salary bills are being prepared and the salary for the same will be released at the beginning of next week,” the order read.

“A meeting was conducted with concerned officials or JEs in view of other issues like drinking water, broken windows, Air Conditioners Cleaning of toilets etc, for early resolution of grievances,” it added. “In view of the meeting, the RDA has agreed to defer the protest and withdrawal from elective services,” the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the hospital said.

The doctors had earlier called for a complete shutdown of elective services and withdrawal from the OPD from February 27 since their long pending demands were not addressed by the authorities at the MCD-run hospital.

