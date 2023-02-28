Excise policy case: SC tells Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to challenge arrest in Delhi HC

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday told Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia that it cannot hear his plea challenging his arrest by the CBI "at this stage". The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "Go to the High Court. We are not ready to hear it at this stage." Sisodia's plea was mentioned before the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud by Senior Advocate AM Singhvi. Although the bench initially expressed reluctance, it agreed to list the plea at 3:50 pm. Yesterday, CBI Special Judge Rouse Avenue had remanded Sisodia for five days of CBI custody to question him. The order was passed by Judge MK Nagpal after hearing arguments of the CBI and Sisodia's lawyer. ALSO READ | Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Cabinet The court while acceding to the CBI's request had observed that although Sisodia had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, he failed to provide satisfactory answers to the questions that were put to him during his examination and interrogation. The court further noted that thus he had failed for giving a legitimate explanation with regard to the incriminating evidence which had allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation conducted so far. The court had also observed, "It is true that Sisodia cannot be expected to make self-incriminating statements, but the interests of justice and of a fair investigation require that he should come up with some legitimate answers to the questions which are being put to him by the Investigating Officer." ALSO READ | Whatever happening is not good for democracy: Soren on Sisodia's arrest The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. The AAP leader, accused number one in the CBI FIR, was earlier questioned on October 17, a month before the agency filed its charge sheet on November 25. The CBI had not named Sisodia in the charge sheet as the central probe agency kept the probe open against him and other suspects and accused, they said. Sisodia was arrested after his deposition appeared incoherent with respect to the evidence and information gathered by the agency during the preliminary probe and statements of witnesses and accused (including government officials) who deposed in the case so far. In a statement issued post his arrest, the CBI claimed, "He gave evasive replies and did not co-operate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary." (With online desk inputs)