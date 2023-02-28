Home Cities Delhi

G-20 summit: Quality check for water, food in hotels underway

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the G-20 summit, authorities are working in full swing to ensure that the delegates arriving in the city to participate in G-20 events do not face any hassle. The municipal officials are carrying out the quality tests for food and water being served in the hotels situated in close proximity to the airport. A large number of foreign delegates are expected to stay during the course of the summit.

A senior official said that a meeting with the management of such hotels took place recently with the public health department of the MCD. “Majority of foreign delegates are expected to book their accommodation in hotels located in Dwarka and Aerocity due to the close proximity to the airport.

Our focus would be to avert public health concerns from the sphere of food, water and mosquito genetic diseases. We will examine the standards of quality and hygiene maintained in serving food and water based on the seven conditions of the licensing. The status of their compliance will be checked,” said Dr Aniket Sirohi, Head of the Public Health Department, Najafgarh Zone.

The official said that water samples from the hotels are being collected and sent to the infectious disease labs for testing. Besides, a plan is also in motion to periodically check the larvae formation at these places since the majority of the events will take place in September when the spread of vector-borne diseases is at the peak, he added.

Officials that the authority is having a tough time in making inspections at Delhi airport to check any mosquito breeding ground. “The airport authority is not allowing officials to inspect the construction, happening at one of the terminals, to check if any larva breeding is happening there. A notice may be issued if the municipal officials are not provided access there,” a source said.

Comments

