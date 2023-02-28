Inderpuri assault case: Teachers demand action  

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over a month after a deadly attack was made by students on a teacher at a Delhi govt-run school in Inderpuri, the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA) on Monday met the Director of Education seeking action with regard to the same and implementation of the decision taken by the department earlier.

GSTA general secretary Ajay Veer Yadav said, “After the incident, we had suggested to the Education Department to rusticate the students and not delegate the powers to any other institute or organisation. However, the department issued a second letter in which two specific disciplinary powers were delegated to the disciplinary committee for action against the misbehaving students. We highlighted the flaws in this decision.”

The association pointed out that the appeal against any action taken by the disciplinary committee is subject to appeal at the DDE zone level and then the DDE district level. This would render establishing such a committee moot as the student/parents may put political/undue pressure to get the decision overruled. “Therefore the appeal, if any, should be reviewed by the Director of Education as he is the original authority,” said Yadav.

GSTA also took up the issue of teachers being deputed regularly for various duties unrelated to teaching. “The teachers requested that the Education Department should ensure that only the willing teachers be deputed for BLO duty; however, it is still to be implemented,” Yadav said.

The association also took up the issue of pending sports funds to the city’s government schools, which have not been disbursed for the past two years. Each school gets Rs 20,000 on a monthly basis under this head.

It may be recalled that on January 19, 2023, three students, of whom two were minors, allegedly stabbed the physical education teacher at a Delhi government-run school in west Delhi’s Inderpuri, as per the police.

In this regard, the Delhi Parents Association’s president Aparajita Gautam said, “Since it is the responsibility of the Education Department to ensure security in schools, strict action should be taken against the zone officers concerned if any such incident happens.”

