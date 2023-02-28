Tech corner

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Rs 2,399

Compact and cool

The ultra-compact Stuffcool Palm is a 10000mAh power bank with Type C charging and PD power up to 20W. With dimensions smaller than credit cards, it’s ideal for travel and comes in eye-catching yellow.

stuffcool.com

Smooth experience

iQoo Neo 7 5G comes with a 120W flash charge and runs on Dimensity 8200 5G mobile platform. The smartphone also sports a 6.78” screen made of AMOLED and a 64M OIS main camera. With a 5000mAh battery along with LPDDR5 RAM, expect a super smooth and ultra-cool experience.

shop.iqoo.com

