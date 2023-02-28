Uncertainty looms over Delhi's key projects after Dy CM Sisodia's arrest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, uncertainty looms over several critical government projects, including streetscaping and traffic decongestion plans, ahead of the G20 summit. Sisodia, who held 18 of the 33 government departments, was the administrative face of the AAP-led dispensation and was also handling crucial departments like education, health, and PWD among others.

Departments such as health and home were handed over to him following his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain’s arrest in an alleged money laundering case in May last year. Under the streetscaping project, 16 stretches are being revamped and are aimed at decongesting, redesigning and beautifying 540 km of roads across the national capital.

The beautification of roads includes well-designed pedestrian-friendly footpaths, the development of green stretches through plantations, cycle tracks, selfie points, public facilities like water ATMs, toilets and street furniture.

Sisodia was keenly involved in checking the progress of the work under the project by holding regular meetings with officials and carrying out inspections. His arrest will definitely hinder the progress, said party functionaries.

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, uncertainty looms over several critical government projects, including streetscaping and traffic decongestion plans, ahead of the G20 summit. Sisodia, who held 18 of the 33 government departments, was the administrative face of the AAP-led dispensation and was also handling crucial departments like education, health, and PWD among others. Departments such as health and home were handed over to him following his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain’s arrest in an alleged money laundering case in May last year. Under the streetscaping project, 16 stretches are being revamped and are aimed at decongesting, redesigning and beautifying 540 km of roads across the national capital. The beautification of roads includes well-designed pedestrian-friendly footpaths, the development of green stretches through plantations, cycle tracks, selfie points, public facilities like water ATMs, toilets and street furniture.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sisodia was keenly involved in checking the progress of the work under the project by holding regular meetings with officials and carrying out inspections. His arrest will definitely hinder the progress, said party functionaries.