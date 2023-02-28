Vendetta politics on full display, say AAP workers on Dy CM Sisodia's arrest

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aam Party was in no mood on Monday to let go of its charge about “vindictive politics” being used against their leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. “Sisodia brought about a revolution in education and the BJP cannot tolerate it. We will keep protesting and struggling until our leader is released,” said a party activist.

Party workers clashed with the police near the Rouse Avenue Court where Sisodia was produced by the CBI. Since morning, hundreds of AAP volunteers began gathering at the party headquarters located at DDU Road. Sensing that the AAP workers would intensify protests and the situation could turn volatile, the police made elaborate security arrangements and barricaded areas near the CBI headquarters and the Rouse Avenue Court.

According to senior police officers, strict security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward situation. Apart from the cops, the authorities had also deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) and paramilitary personnel around the AAP headquarters. As Sisodia was to be physically produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, hundreds of AAP workers in support of their leader took out a foot march from the party office towards the Rouse Avenue Court but were stopped by the police about 50 metres away.

However, when AAP workers began climbing the barricades and turning violent, the police forcibly bundled them inside a bus and drove away. During the clash, both the cops and the AAP workers received minor bruises. A policewoman received a minor cut on his hand when she was trying to stop the frenzied AAP volunteers.

Meanwhile, the CBI was granted 5-day custody of Sisodia in the liquor policy case. He will remain in CBI custody till March 4. “Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. It has angered people quite a lot. People are watching everything. People now understand everything and will give reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger,” said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“It is a black day for democracy,” the AAP said while claiming that Sisodia was innocent and has been arrested due to vendetta politics, a charge rejected by the BJP which said the law was taking its course.

The BJP alleged that AAP leaders had failed to explain several questionable actions in the Delhi excise policy matter, and said that agencies do not work on emotion but look into technicalities. The Delhi Congress demanded that Kejriwal should also be arrested and called him the “mastermind.”

Govt’s budget prep likely to be affected

The preparation of the Delhi government’s budget for the next financial year is likely to be affected following the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, sources said.

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aam Party was in no mood on Monday to let go of its charge about “vindictive politics” being used against their leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. “Sisodia brought about a revolution in education and the BJP cannot tolerate it. We will keep protesting and struggling until our leader is released,” said a party activist. Party workers clashed with the police near the Rouse Avenue Court where Sisodia was produced by the CBI. Since morning, hundreds of AAP volunteers began gathering at the party headquarters located at DDU Road. Sensing that the AAP workers would intensify protests and the situation could turn volatile, the police made elaborate security arrangements and barricaded areas near the CBI headquarters and the Rouse Avenue Court. According to senior police officers, strict security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward situation. Apart from the cops, the authorities had also deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) and paramilitary personnel around the AAP headquarters. As Sisodia was to be physically produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, hundreds of AAP workers in support of their leader took out a foot march from the party office towards the Rouse Avenue Court but were stopped by the police about 50 metres away.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, when AAP workers began climbing the barricades and turning violent, the police forcibly bundled them inside a bus and drove away. During the clash, both the cops and the AAP workers received minor bruises. A policewoman received a minor cut on his hand when she was trying to stop the frenzied AAP volunteers. Meanwhile, the CBI was granted 5-day custody of Sisodia in the liquor policy case. He will remain in CBI custody till March 4. “Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. It has angered people quite a lot. People are watching everything. People now understand everything and will give reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger,” said CM Arvind Kejriwal. “It is a black day for democracy,” the AAP said while claiming that Sisodia was innocent and has been arrested due to vendetta politics, a charge rejected by the BJP which said the law was taking its course. The BJP alleged that AAP leaders had failed to explain several questionable actions in the Delhi excise policy matter, and said that agencies do not work on emotion but look into technicalities. The Delhi Congress demanded that Kejriwal should also be arrested and called him the “mastermind.” Govt’s budget prep likely to be affected The preparation of the Delhi government’s budget for the next financial year is likely to be affected following the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, sources said.