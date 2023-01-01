Home Cities Delhi

Two women die in fire at old age home in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area

Two women, aged 86 and 92, died of burn injuries while 12 others were rescued.

Published: 01st January 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 04:47 PM

fire at old age home in south Delhi

Nursing home where a fire broke out in Greater Kailash area, in New Delhi, on Jan 1, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two elderly women were killed after a fire gutted an old age home in the national capital in the wee hours of Sunday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Kanchan Arora (86) and Kamal (92).

A Fire Department official informed that they received a call at 5.14 am regarding a fire at an old age home named Antara Care located in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area after which 4 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Parallelly, the CR Park police station also received a call around a similar time. "The fire was on the third floor of the building," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary said.

The official said that after the fire was put out, two completely burnt bodies were found during the search of the premises on the third floor. "One senior citizen was shifted to MAX Hospital Saket through PCR and 12 more were shifted to another branch of the above old age home situated at Okhla," she said.

The firemen took around 90 minutes to extinguish the fire which was put out by 6.50 am after which a crime team of the Delhi Police examined the spot. "Further legal action will be taken under legal provision of law," the official added.

