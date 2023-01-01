Two women die in fire at old age home in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two elderly women were killed after a fire gutted an old age home in the national capital in the wee hours of Sunday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Kanchan Arora (86) and Kamal (92).

A Fire Department official informed that they received a call at 5.14 am regarding a fire at an old age home named Antara Care located in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area after which 4 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Parallelly, the CR Park police station also received a call around a similar time. "The fire was on the third floor of the building," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary said.

The official said that after the fire was put out, two completely burnt bodies were found during the search of the premises on the third floor. "One senior citizen was shifted to MAX Hospital Saket through PCR and 12 more were shifted to another branch of the above old age home situated at Okhla," she said.

The firemen took around 90 minutes to extinguish the fire which was put out by 6.50 am after which a crime team of the Delhi Police examined the spot. "Further legal action will be taken under legal provision of law," the official added.

