Hoax bomb threat to Delhi Airport, suspect apologises

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the last day of the year 2022, Delhi Airport received a series of messages on its official Twitter account pertaining to a bomb threat, however, later it turned out to be a hoax message. The matter was reported to the Delhi Police which registered an FIR under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 211 (False charge of offence made with intent to injure) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIR, accessed by this newspaper, the complaint was submitted by the shift in charge of Social Media - DIAL T 3 airport, who handles the social media accounts of the Delhi Airport.

“Today my shift started at 8 am while monitoring the everyday tasks. I observed that there were multiple direct messages from a Twitter account on Delhi Airport’s official Twitter account. On opening the messages, I read them and found that all the messages were pertaining to a bomb threat at Delhi Airport,” the FIR read.

The messages were received from 8.39 am to 10.40 am. Soon after receiving the threat messages, all the concerned airport authorities were alerted and the alleged account was then continuously monitored. However, in the last message at 10.40 am, the alleged account wrote, “To be honest, I am really sorry.”The complainant demanded legal action against the said Twitter account as it created a situation of ruckus and public nuisance by sending such threatening messages to the Delhi Airport.

It may be recalled that it was the second time in December 2022, that the Delhi Airport received a bomb hoax threat. Earlier on December 21, a precautionary security drill was carried out at the Airport after agencies were informed of a post on a social media website, which said that the writer planned to “bomb and eliminate” the airport.

The threat had been declared a “hoax” and “not serious” after anti-sabotage checks of the three IGI terminals were carried out by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Delhi Police and other airport authorities, they said. The IGI airport in the national capital is designated “hypersensitive” from the security point of view. Scores of passengers transit through its terminals every day.

To be honest, I am really sorry, says accused

The complaint was submitted by the shift in charge of Social Media - DIAL T-3 airport, which handles social media accounts of the Delhi Airport. All messages were pertaining to a bomb threat. However, in the last message, the alleged account wrote, “To be honest, I am really sorry.”

