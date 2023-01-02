Home Cities Delhi

Hoax bomb threat to Delhi Airport, suspect apologises

It may be recalled that it was the second time in December 2022, that the Delhi Airport received a bomb hoax threat.

Published: 02nd January 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Airport. | (File photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the last day of the year 2022, Delhi Airport received a series of messages on its official Twitter account pertaining to a bomb threat, however, later it turned out to be a hoax message. The matter was reported to the Delhi Police which registered an FIR under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 211 (False charge of offence made with intent to injure) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIR, accessed by this newspaper, the complaint was submitted by the shift in charge of Social Media - DIAL T 3 airport, who handles the social media accounts of the Delhi Airport.

“Today my shift started at 8 am while monitoring the everyday tasks. I observed that there were multiple direct messages from a Twitter account on Delhi Airport’s official Twitter account. On opening the messages, I read them and found that all the messages were pertaining to a bomb threat at Delhi Airport,” the FIR read.

The messages were received from 8.39 am to 10.40 am. Soon after receiving the threat messages, all the concerned airport authorities were alerted and the alleged account was then continuously monitored. However, in the last message at 10.40 am, the alleged account wrote, “To be honest, I am really sorry.”The complainant demanded legal action against the said Twitter account as it created a situation of ruckus and public nuisance by sending such threatening messages to the Delhi Airport.

It may be recalled that it was the second time in December 2022, that the Delhi Airport received a bomb hoax threat. Earlier on December 21, a precautionary security drill was carried out at the Airport after agencies were informed of a post on a social media website, which said that the writer planned to “bomb and eliminate” the airport.

The threat had been declared a “hoax” and “not serious” after anti-sabotage checks of the three IGI terminals were carried out by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Delhi Police and other airport authorities, they said. The IGI airport in the national capital is designated “hypersensitive” from the security point of view. Scores of passengers transit through its terminals every day.

To be honest, I am really sorry, says accused

The complaint was submitted by the shift in charge of Social Media - DIAL T-3 airport, which handles social media accounts of the Delhi Airport. All messages were pertaining to a bomb threat.  However, in the last message, the alleged account wrote, “To be honest, I am really sorry.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bomb threat Delhi Airport
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp