Pamper your skin this season: Check out beauty tips from expert

suparna trikha

Express News Service

The New Year mania seems to be increasing every year—from parties to resolutions, the list is endless. But, don’t you think that what really matters at this time is your attitude? I feel, during the New Year, each one of us needs to take a step back to move ahead. New Year makeover… yes, but done with the purity and goodness of natural ingredients.

In 2023, we need to rethink and reshape our lives and lifestyles. This year, are we going to carry on this fast-moving lifestyle that features synthetic skin and hair products, chemicals, and artificial food? Or are we going to begin a back-to-nature movement that includes fresh foods, safe medicines, and richness of herbs and flower extracts that can help bring back an inner glow?

And if you want the latter, how does one tackle skin and hair problems with the goodness of nature? Let me elaborate how you can do the same through a New Year makeover almanac. Today and in the upcoming columns, I will highlight a quarterly skincare routine that will keep you radiant throughout the year.

First quarter secrets

Let’s start with skin and haircare from January through March. Winter is at its peak during this time, which means dry skin gets drier, oily skin looks great, and combination skin needs more cleansing and moisturising.

If you have dry skin, follow the golden rule—moisturise and nourish regularly. People raise their eyebrows when I tell them I often use oil on my face to moisturise. Good heavens, women, did you know that oil was the base of most creams!? Try mixing almond oil, apricot oil, and sandalwood oil in equal measure and massage your skin with a small amount. Wipe off after an hour; you won’t feel sticky or stretched anymore.

Patchiness and dullness is common in dry skin. Mix 2 tsp of powdered almonds, 1 tsp of fresh cream, and 4-5 mashed figs to create a smooth paste. Massage gently onto the skin in rotating movements for about ten minutes. Wash off with tepid water.

Even the oiliest of skins tends to feel a little stretched in winter, and it is important to keep them clean. For a much-needed shine, mix 2tsp of orange peel powder, 1tsp of almond powder, 1tsp of oatmeal, 1tsp honey, and a little rose water. Make this into a smooth paste. Scrub gently onto the skin for ten minutes. Wash off with cold water.

Those with combination skin must treat their skin like two individual skin types. Apply a little almond oil to the under-eyes, cheeks, and neck area, and clean your T-zone i.e. forehead, nose, and chin with a little rose water. Apply a mixture of 3 mashed figs, 1 tsp of whole wheat flour, juice of half a lemon, 1tsp of honey, and 1 egg to the entire face. Scrub this paste gently onto the face and neck. Wash after 10 minutes.

This winter, make a resolution that you are going to take time out for a long, languorous body massage. Sesame and sandalwood oil mixed together is excellent; not only is it absorbing but it also leaves you smelling wonderful. Remember that a body massage is not just for moisturising, it also helps improve blood circulation, is de-stressing, and gives the body an overall feeling of well-being.

Hair is prone to dandruff in winter because we do not drink enough water and eat smaller quantities of raw foods. Internal health reflects on our skin and hair, and it is important to create the perfect balance between the two. If you have dandruff, oil your hair with pure coconut oil twice a week. Follow this by applying the juice of one lemon to the scalp. Then, try turban therapy at home by wringing out a towel in hot water and wrapping it around your head to steam it. Finally, use a mild shampoo after two hours.

Many of us do not understand the importance of feeding the scalp in order to have better hair. It is essential to give different foods to the scalp for nourishment. Here’s a hair conditioning pack you can make at home: Make a paste out of 2tsp amla powder, 2tsp shikakai powder, 2tsp fenugreek powder, 2tsp liquorice powder, and 2 eggs. Apply this from the root of the hair to the ends. Leave it on for at least an hour. Shampoo off and feel your hair turn to silk.

Try these skin and haircare techniques for the first three months to look your best self. And keep watching this space for the next quarter's update in the skin department.

Suparna Trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert@suparnatrikha

