Home Cities Delhi

Traffic jams halt Delhi on New Year’s 1st day

Thousands of revellers gather on various roads in the city, protest rally of Jains at India Gate blocks central Delhi

Published: 02nd January 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi traffic

Representational image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: City witnessed major traffic snarls on Sunday as thousands of revellers gathered to celebrate the New Year. According to the report, vehicular movement was affected at India Gate, Ring Road, trans-Yamuna region, and several stretches in North and West Delhi.

“Reaching the office from South Delhi to ITO was a harrowing experience as I was stuck in a jam at India gate for nearly two hours. Though I was on a two-wheeler but struggled to reach the office on time. Not only key roads while arterial roads between Nizamuddin to ITO via India Gate were also packed and traffic movement was at snail’s pace,” said Samiullah Khan, a daily office goer.

Another commuter, Sourabh Kumar, said, “When I reached near India Gate area from Vasant Kunj, my car got stuck in a traffic jam. I went back to Rail Bhawan and tried to reach my destination via Copernicus Road. Since Copernicus Road was also jammed I somehow reached Barakhamba and took Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg via Ranjit Singh flyover to reach my office which is located at ITO. Several commuters took to Twitter to share their problems.

“Utter chaos and long traffic jams around India Gate on Sunday and Saturday. This happens every year,” one tweeted. Another commuter said that central Delhi witnessed huge traffic around Mandi House, India Gate, Connaught Place, Pandara Road, Akbar Road, Shahjahan Road, and Man Singh Road. A user stated that the traffic was heavy from Kodiapul to Red Fort.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Year Delhi Traffic jams Delhi traffic
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp