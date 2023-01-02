Traffic jams halt Delhi on New Year’s 1st day

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: City witnessed major traffic snarls on Sunday as thousands of revellers gathered to celebrate the New Year. According to the report, vehicular movement was affected at India Gate, Ring Road, trans-Yamuna region, and several stretches in North and West Delhi.

“Reaching the office from South Delhi to ITO was a harrowing experience as I was stuck in a jam at India gate for nearly two hours. Though I was on a two-wheeler but struggled to reach the office on time. Not only key roads while arterial roads between Nizamuddin to ITO via India Gate were also packed and traffic movement was at snail’s pace,” said Samiullah Khan, a daily office goer.

Another commuter, Sourabh Kumar, said, “When I reached near India Gate area from Vasant Kunj, my car got stuck in a traffic jam. I went back to Rail Bhawan and tried to reach my destination via Copernicus Road. Since Copernicus Road was also jammed I somehow reached Barakhamba and took Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg via Ranjit Singh flyover to reach my office which is located at ITO. Several commuters took to Twitter to share their problems.

“Utter chaos and long traffic jams around India Gate on Sunday and Saturday. This happens every year,” one tweeted. Another commuter said that central Delhi witnessed huge traffic around Mandi House, India Gate, Connaught Place, Pandara Road, Akbar Road, Shahjahan Road, and Man Singh Road. A user stated that the traffic was heavy from Kodiapul to Red Fort.

