Winter chill: 162 homeless died in a month, says Delhi BJP president

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that it is very sad that every year hundreds of homeless people die due to cold or hunger in the country’s capital, but the Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi does not pay any attention. The statement in this regard was made by Sachdeva after he met the homeless living in night shelters in Mori Gate and Motia Khan areas on Saturday.

He said that in the last 30 days, 162 homeless have lost their lives on the streets of Delhi because there are not enough night shelters in the city and those who are there, do not even have adequate beds and food and water arrangements. They saw hundreds of people living openly on the streets and gave them blankets, he said.

Sachdeva said, “Seeing a woman sleeping with a five-day-old child outside the Motia Khan night shelter, my heart was distressed and BJP will soon demand from both the Chief Minister and the L-G to improve the night shelters and food arrangements for the homeless,” he said. The BJP had on Saturday said the deaths happened due to carelessness of the AAP government. The party had said the deaths are not only a matter of shame but also an “unforgivable crime of the government”.

The strict action taken by the L-G against the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) chief and other officials regarding the shortage of ‘Rain Baseras’ (shelters) clearly show that there is huge corruption in DUSIB, the BJP had alleged. “It is a matter of regret that despite the tall claims of the AAP government, it is clear from the data available on the website of Delhi Police and a leading NGO working for the homeless individuals that in the last 30 days, 162 homeless people died due to cold or hunger,” the party had said.

They also informed that in the winter of 2018-19, 779 homeless died, in the winter of 2019-20, 749 died, in the winter of 2020-21, 436 died and 545 died in the winter of 2021-22.

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that it is very sad that every year hundreds of homeless people die due to cold or hunger in the country’s capital, but the Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi does not pay any attention. The statement in this regard was made by Sachdeva after he met the homeless living in night shelters in Mori Gate and Motia Khan areas on Saturday. He said that in the last 30 days, 162 homeless have lost their lives on the streets of Delhi because there are not enough night shelters in the city and those who are there, do not even have adequate beds and food and water arrangements. They saw hundreds of people living openly on the streets and gave them blankets, he said. Sachdeva said, “Seeing a woman sleeping with a five-day-old child outside the Motia Khan night shelter, my heart was distressed and BJP will soon demand from both the Chief Minister and the L-G to improve the night shelters and food arrangements for the homeless,” he said. The BJP had on Saturday said the deaths happened due to carelessness of the AAP government. The party had said the deaths are not only a matter of shame but also an “unforgivable crime of the government”. The strict action taken by the L-G against the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) chief and other officials regarding the shortage of ‘Rain Baseras’ (shelters) clearly show that there is huge corruption in DUSIB, the BJP had alleged. “It is a matter of regret that despite the tall claims of the AAP government, it is clear from the data available on the website of Delhi Police and a leading NGO working for the homeless individuals that in the last 30 days, 162 homeless people died due to cold or hunger,” the party had said. They also informed that in the winter of 2018-19, 779 homeless died, in the winter of 2019-20, 749 died, in the winter of 2020-21, 436 died and 545 died in the winter of 2021-22.