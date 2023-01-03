Home Cities Delhi

AAP must probe Kanjhawala murder case, says BJP

Delhi BJP on Monday expressed deep concern over the Kanjhawala murder case. The party wrote a letter to L-G VK Saxena demanding strict action against the accused.

Published: 03rd January 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi BJP on Monday expressed deep concern over the Kanjhawala murder case. The party wrote a letter to L-G VK Saxena demanding strict action against the accused. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the Kanjhawala incident is not an ordinary case of a car accident but a case of planned murder. 

“They have all conspired and killed the woman and they will be tried under various sections of IPC,” he said. The saffron party said that it is very shameful that the AAP senior leader is calling this tragic incident a result of collusion between the saffron party and L-G. They opposed the claims and demanded the hanging of all the accused in the case.

Criticising Saurabh Bhardwaj over his allegations on the party and L-G, another Delhi BJP leader said that the low-level language used by AAP MLA Bhardwaj on this whole incident is condemnable. Despite being an MLA, he speaks like a street gang goon.

He said that instead of doing politics, AAP should investigate the matter through a fast-track court and Bhardwaj should answer questions about the lack of light, and cameras at the place where this incident took place.

