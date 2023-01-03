AAP pickets L-G house, demands his exit for ‘failing to protect city women’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP on Monday demanded L-G VK Saxena’s resignation over the incident where a woman’s body was dragged by a car after it hit her scooter. The party gheraoed the L-G house and protested against the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

Around 200 AAP leaders, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Durgesh Pathak, gathered outside Raj Niwas at Civil Lines and raised slogans seeking answers over the incident. “If L-G VK Saxena cannot provide security to the women of Delhi, then he must resign and vacate his chair. Women get subjected to brutality, but the L-G is not worried and is busy doing politics. His primary job is to provide security, but I’m sure he can’t list a single step he took to ensure the same in the last year,” said AAP MLA Atishi.

She said that they are protesting because no woman in the national capital feels safe. Such brutality takes place with a daughter of Delhi and the L-G seems to be missing in action. “One of the key tasks of the L-G is to keep Delhi safe for its residents, but he has no time as he is indulged in politics. We would like to know if the L-G has done even one thing to keep the women in Delhi safe in his year-long tenure. We firmly want to tell Saxena that if he cannot do his job which is to ensure the safety of women in Delhi, then he should tender his resignation,” she said.

Cops will take strict action: Police chief

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora spoke in the same vein. “The case of the death of a girl on a road in Kanjhawala area of outer Delhi is extremely tragic. All five main accused have been arrested. At present, our teams are engaged in investigating the incident. Delhi Police is in constant touch with the family members of the deceased and providing all assistance to them,” said Arora. He added, “We are with the victim’s family in this hour of grief. I want to assure that according to the facts, we will set an example by taking the strictest legal action so that such incidents do not happen again.”

