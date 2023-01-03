Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today; Delhi traffic police issue advisory

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on Tuesday after a nine-day break. The yatra will begin from the Hanuman Mandir, Yamuna Bazar at 9:30 am and will be headed to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. To ensure the smooth flow of traffic, the Delhi Traffic police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for travellers.

“Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pusta Road, Ansari Road, on GT Road from Yudhishtir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, from Shahdara Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road & Loni Road,” stated the advisory.

Traffic police further requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a hassle-free journey. The police are expecting a large number of pedestrians and vehicles to join the yatra at various points along the route. To ensure smooth traffic management and facilitate commuters, the police made a graded and dynamic diversion while ensuring the safety of pedestrians on the roads. The police have advised the commuters to use public transport and if they are going to ISBT, railway stations and airport.

