Delhi excise scam:  Four accused to remain in judicial custody till January 7

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special court extended the judicial custody of four accused, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam till January 7, after the ED informed the court that it will be filing a supplementary charge sheet by January 6.

Special Judge MK Nagpal extended the custody of Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally, on the recommendation of ED counsel MK Matta. Matta said the agency will be filing a supplementary charge sheet by Friday.

So far, the ED has filed only one charge sheet naming only Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director of Indo Spirit. In the charge sheet, the ED alleged that while irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy scam caused the government a loss of Rs 2,873 crore, the accused gained a profit of Rs 295 crore.

The special court took cognisance of the charge sheet on December 20 noting that there is substantial evidence to proceed with the case. The charge sheet also claimed that the government officials as well as politicians were given Rs 100 crore by the accused involved in the matter.

It stated that the investigation carried out in the current case so far has shown that Mahendru was one of the kingpins and the primary beneficiary of the conspiracy in which kickbacks generated were laundered through various layers.

