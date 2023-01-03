Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police recording statement of Kanjhawala hit-and-run case witness

A senior police officer addressing a press conference said that a witness to the incident has emerged and she was with the victim at the time it happened.

Published: 03rd January 2023 01:24 PM

CCTV Footage shows Anjali with another person.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A person who probably can tell what transpired on the December 31 night, when a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car and was dragged under it for miles in outer Delhi, has come forward.

Her statement is being recorded under 164 CrPC, Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said.

The woman who accompanied the victim on her scooter did not sustain any injury in the accident.

Since she was scared, she left the victim and fled when the accident took place, he said.

