Kanjhawala murder: Accused who dragged woman to death sent to police custody

NEW DELHI: Amid nationwide uproar, autopsy of the 20-year-old woman who was dragged for around 10-12km after being hit by a car in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri was conducted and the five accused were sent to three-day police custody on Monday. The post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors formed by the health department on the request of the police.

The accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy, police said. “They (medics) have told us that usually the post-mortem report takes several days but this time they have fast-tracked the process and the report will be out by Tuesday,” one of the family members of the victim told TNIE.

The victim, identified by cops as Anjali Kumari, was killed on Sunday after being allegedly hit by a car. Her body was dragged underneath the vehicle for around 90 minutes. Most of the flesh on the back of her body was peeled off.

At a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police Sagar Preet Hooda said the victim’s mutilated body, which got entangled between the rear and front wheels of the car, fell on the road at least 12km from where police located the mangled remains of her scooty. All five occupants of the car have been arrested soon, he added. The accused have told investigators that they were not aware that the woman’s body had got entangled in the car’s wheels, according to Hooda.

He added that the police got three-day custody remand of the five. “During this period we will try to collect all evidence — be it oral, scientific or CCTV footage. We will finish the probe and file a charge sheet as soon as we can and make sure that the strictest punishment is awarded to the accused,” Hooda said.

Earlier in the day, the victim’s family members staged a protest outside the Sultanpuri police station, accusing the police not slapping strict IPC sections on the accused. “It is not an accident. It’s murder. Only the death penalty will serve justice for our daughter,” one of the family members said.

