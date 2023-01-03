Home Cities Delhi

‘Rarest of rare crime’, Delhi CM demands strict action against Kanjhawala murder accused

Kejriwal called the incident a “rarest of rare” crime and demanded that the accused be given the strictest punishment.  

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP lashed out at L-G VK Saxena and Delhi Police over the shocking Kanjhawala murder incident where a woman’s body was dragged for 10-12 km by a car. The party alleged the L-G of protecting BJP leaders involved in the case. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to the L-G on Monday and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Kejriwal called the incident a “rarest of rare” crime and demanded that the accused be given the strictest punishment.   “It is a rarest of rare crime. I don’t know where the society is heading. The post-mortem is underway,” said Kejriwal.

Calling it an “extremely shameful” incident, he said, “I appeal that the accused, despite whatever influence they might hold, be given the strictest punishment.”  He added, “I have requested the L-G to take exemplary action against the culprits. No leniency should be shown even if they have high political connections.”

AAP senior leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the L-G and Delhi Police are making continuous attempts to cover up the crime in order to protect the BJP leaders involved in the case. “Saxena has turned Delhi Police into a ‘toothless elephant’ as he has weakened the police system to such an extent that police did not even stop the car dragging the girl for an hour,” Bhardwaj said.

AAP leader said that the BJP leader dragged the girl for 12 km under his car and the police are saying that they did not get to know about it due to loud music. The eyewitness made several calls to Delhi Police and asked three PCRs for help but no one stopped.s

