SC refuses to stay HC’s ruling of terming a section of MP Freedom of Religion Act ‘unconstitutional’

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay Madhya Pradesh HC’s ruling of terming an unconstitutional mandatory provision under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021, according to which District Magistrate must be informed before a person converts.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar however issued a notice in the MP government’s plea.

Urging the bench to stay HCs ruling. SG Tushar Mehta appearing for the state had contended that there was no prohibition against marriage or conversion and the only requirement was with regards to intimating the DM.

Refusing to grant the relief, the bench said, “Will be as good as allowing the plea. Will consider on the next day.”

HC in November 2022 while hearing pleas challenging the act had declared section 10 of the Act as unconstitutional and had restrained the state from prosecuting the citizens.

Section 10 of the act makes it mandatory for a person who desires to convert to submit a declaration in a prescribed format to the DM 60 days prior to conversion. The declaration should state that the conversion is of their free will and without any force, coercion, undue influence or allurement.

Any religious priest and/or any person who intends to organise conversion shall give 60 days prior notice to the district magistrate where such conversion is proposed to be organised in such form as may be prescribed. Contravention of section 10 invites imprisonment for not less than three years, extended up to five years and a fine of not less than ₹50,000.

A bench of Justices Sujoy Paul and Prakash Chandra Gupta had said, “Section 10 makes it obligatory for a citizen desiring conversion to give a declaration in this regard to the District Magistrate which in our opinion ex facie, unconstitutional in the teeth of aforesaid judgments of this Court. Thus, till further orders, the respondent shall not prosecute the adult citizens if they solemnize the marriage of their own volition and shall not take coercive action for violation of Section 10 of Act of 21.”

