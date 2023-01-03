Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner: Round-up of latest gadgets that are perfect addition to your shopping list

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

By Ashok Pandian
SOUND on the go
I have a soft corner for all devices which have solar charging capabilities. So when I received the Hawa Hawai 5-in-1 solar wireless speaker (SP-135) from Ubon, I was very excited. The device is compact and is good to go straight out of the box. The in-built torch has ample brightness, the fan is also adequate at close quarters to keep you cool. It is the FM and BT connection to the speaker, which adds dramatic value, especially being able to charge via exposure to light. Available in black, red, and blue, the SP-135 is good for holidays and short trips. ubon.in

Smart horology
Gizmore is a leading smart accessory, fitness gear,  and home audio brand in India. Its newly launched GizFit PLASMA has an excellent 1.9” display and 550 nits of brightness for sunny days. The watch sits very well on my wrist and has good aesthetics for the price. I tested out its features, which include SpO2 monitoring, BT calling, body temperature, and activity tracking over a week. I found the results to be reasonably acceptable for daily use. I was impressed with the finishing of the watch, strap, and the colour options available. 

gizmore.in

