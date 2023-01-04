Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to Kanjhawala accident victim’s family

The Delhi CM spoke to the mother of the victim and assured that his government will provide ‘best legal assistance’ to the bereaved family by appointing competent lawyers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a girl who was hit by a car and dragged for a few miles. The police had found the victim’s naked body on a roadside in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area.  

The Delhi CM spoke to the mother of the victim and assured that his government will provide ‘best legal assistance’ to the bereaved family by appointing competent lawyers.  He said the cost of her treatment will be fully taken care of by the government.

The police have been charged with conducting a “shoddy investigation”. “I spoke to the victim’s mother. We will ensure justice for the daughter by fielding the biggest lawyer. These days, the mother doesn’t keep well, we will get her treated. We will give the family a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

The government stands with the family. In future, if they need some help, we will help them,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. The Delhi CM had on Monday spoken to the Delhi LG demanding strict action against the culprits of this incident.

He had called the incident of a woman’s body being dragged for 10-12 kilometres by a car after hitting her scooter a “rarest of rare” crime and demanded that the accused be given the strictest punishment.   “It is a rarest of rare crime. I don’t know where society is heading. I have learnt that the postmortem is underway, “Kejriwal had told reporters at a ceremony.

BJP accuses AAP of playing politics
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday has said that the way Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are making politically motivated statements after the Sultanpuri mishap is condemnable. It is a matter of regret that CM Arvind Kejriwal himself has spoken irresponsibly in this matter and he has given freedom to his party colleagues to speak freely in this sensitive matter which is not desired. Sachdeva said that the manner in which the AAP leaders have been making personal comments against the L-G and a DCP for two days is completely motivated by political bias. 

