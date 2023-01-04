Kanjhawala accident: Victim wasn’t sexually assaulted, say Delhi Police

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has confirmed that the 20-year-old Anjali, who died a horrific death in a road accident in the national capital, was not sexually assaulted. “The post-mortem report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault,” Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (law & order), Sagar Preet Hooda said.

He said the autopsy of the victim woman was conducted by a three-member medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday. “Today, the post-mortem report has been obtained in which it has been stated the provisional cause of death was shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur and both lower limbs,” the official said.

He further said all injuries were produced by some blunt force impact, which was possibly due to the dragging of her body for several kilometres. “The final report will be received in due course,” the official added.

