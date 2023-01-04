Home Cities Delhi

Man stabs woman 'multiple times' after break-up in Delhi, held 

As per the FIR of the incident, accessed by TNIE, the victim woman in her complaint told the police that the accused forcibly took her to a narrow alley and kept asking her the reason for leaving him.

Image used for representational purpose.(Express Illustration)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed, multiple times, by her jilted lover in broad daylight in the national capital's Adarsh Nagar area, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sukhvinder Singh (22), was arrested by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a woman, a resident of Kewal Park, Adarsh Nagar, was assaulted with a knife at Majlis Park in Adarsh Nagar around 12 pm on January 2. After stabbing the girl, the accused Sukhvinder fled from the spot.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the incident.

As per the FIR of the incident, accessed by TNIE, the victim woman in her complaint told the police that the accused forcibly took her to a narrow alley and kept asking her the reason for leaving him.

"He was my friend but recently I had broken up the friendship. Suddenly he took out some knife-like object and started stabbing me. I fell down and started screaming for help but none came to rescue me. Blood started oozing out from my throat and forehead after which Sukhwinder fled from the spot," the FIR read.

Hearing the woman's cries, neighbours reached there and rushed the injured woman to a nearby private clinic. However, as the injuries were serious in nature the doctor opined that she must be referred to some hospital. The injured woman was then taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

During the investigation, CCTV footage of the crime spot was examined. In one of the footage, also accessed by TNIE, the whole act of the stabbing incident was captured.

"Through technical surveillance, it was found that the accused had absconded to Ambala from Delhi," the DCP said.

Subsequently, a team was constituted which rushed to Ambala in Haryana and the accused was nabbed on January 3 while he was on his way to Delhi from Ambala.

Meanwhile, the condition of the victim woman is said to be stable. Further investigation is in progress, the official added.
 

