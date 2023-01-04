Home Cities Delhi

Patriotic songs echo at Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Tuesday after a nine-day break, while the route of the yatra was decorated with the Tricolour and banners welcoming the leaders.

Published: 04th January 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leads the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, near Seelampur in north-east Delhi on Tuesday | shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Tuesday after a nine-day break, while the route of the yatra was decorated with the Tricolour and banners welcoming the leaders. The yatra resumed from the Hanuman Mandir at Yamuna Bazar, where thousands of Congress workers thronged to support the yatra. The yatra resumed after Gandhi’s visit to the temple on the first Tuesday – considered auspicious in Hindu mythology. 

Party workers joined the yatra amid an atmosphere filled with patriotic songs and beating of drums, as they proceeded towards Uttar Pradesh. To encourage and facilitate the yatris, the Congress workers and members set up the camps at the various points of the yatra. Small cultural events were also organised at several points along the way. 

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi travelled through the regions Seemapuri, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri which witnessed the anti-CAA protest and riots in 2020. Former Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Before it reached the national capital, the foot march covered more than 130 kilometres in Haryana between December 21 and December 23 taken through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts of the state.

Snail-paced traffic 
As the huge crowd of Congress supporters thronged city roads, traffic disruption was reported in north, north east and central Delhi. Traffic movement on Tuesday slowed down to a snail’s pace on several routes of north and north east Delhi like Kashmiri Gate, Shastri Park, Seemapuri, Gokulpuri, Geeta Colony, roundabout of Loni as well as in some parts of central Delhi. According to a traffic police official, the police received a dozen complaints regarding the traffic jam on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Hanuman Mandir Yamuna Bazar Congress
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp