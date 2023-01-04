Patriotic songs echo at Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Tuesday after a nine-day break, while the route of the yatra was decorated with the Tricolour and banners welcoming the leaders. The yatra resumed from the Hanuman Mandir at Yamuna Bazar, where thousands of Congress workers thronged to support the yatra. The yatra resumed after Gandhi’s visit to the temple on the first Tuesday – considered auspicious in Hindu mythology.

Party workers joined the yatra amid an atmosphere filled with patriotic songs and beating of drums, as they proceeded towards Uttar Pradesh. To encourage and facilitate the yatris, the Congress workers and members set up the camps at the various points of the yatra. Small cultural events were also organised at several points along the way.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi travelled through the regions Seemapuri, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri which witnessed the anti-CAA protest and riots in 2020. Former Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Before it reached the national capital, the foot march covered more than 130 kilometres in Haryana between December 21 and December 23 taken through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts of the state.

Snail-paced traffic

As the huge crowd of Congress supporters thronged city roads, traffic disruption was reported in north, north east and central Delhi. Traffic movement on Tuesday slowed down to a snail’s pace on several routes of north and north east Delhi like Kashmiri Gate, Shastri Park, Seemapuri, Gokulpuri, Geeta Colony, roundabout of Loni as well as in some parts of central Delhi. According to a traffic police official, the police received a dozen complaints regarding the traffic jam on Tuesday.

