7,000 EVs registered in December, highest by any state: Delhi Transport Minister

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Counting the achievements of the Delhi Government in implementing the electric vehicle (EV) policy, the State Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented the figures and patted its government for controlling Air pollution.

In December 2022, the EV sales contribution touched 16.8 per cent with the sale of 7,046 EV vehicles with a year-on-year growth of 86 per cent. The minister claimed that this is the highest sale by any state in India till date. While the overall EV sales contribution has been 7.3 per cent since the launch of the policy. Congratulating Delhiites for the overwhelming response, the minister said, “We launched the EV policy on August 7 with two-wheeler and three-wheeler identified as the priority vehicle segment. We are aiming to achieve a total of 25 per cent contribution of EV vehicles till the end of 2024.”

A total of 93,239 electric vehicles have been registered in the capital city since the launch of the policy. In the year 2020, 5,189 EV got registered, while 25,809 and 62,241 EV got registered in 2021 and 2022.

“If the EV sales of India are to be compared, a total of 10.03 lakh EVs were sold in the country in 2022 and EV sales contributed to 4.73% while Delhi’s EV contribution was as high as 10.24%. “ added Gahlot.

With a 55 per cent contribution to overall EV sales, the two-wheeler has contributed the highest in sales in 2022, which was 29 per cent in 2021. The 3-wheelers sales comprising E-rickshaws, Electric Autos and Goods carrying vehicles contributed to 35%. The four-wheelers have a nine per cent contribution, while the bus segment contributed 0.6 per cent, with a total of 399 buses registered in 2021.

More than 500 e-cycles have already been sold since the announcement of the incentive scheme in June 2022. “We will soon surpass Mumbai in the number of EV buses, which is currently running around 406 EV buses,” added Gahlot.

