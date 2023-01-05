Home Cities Delhi

7,000 EVs registered in December, highest by any state: Delhi Transport Minister

In December 2022, the EV sales contribution touched 16.8 per cent with the sale of 7,046 EV vehicles with a year-on-year growth of 86 per cent.

Published: 05th January 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Counting the achievements of the Delhi Government in implementing the electric vehicle (EV) policy, the State Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented the figures and patted its government for controlling Air pollution. 

In December 2022, the EV sales contribution touched 16.8 per cent with the sale of 7,046 EV vehicles with a year-on-year growth of 86 per cent. The minister claimed that this is the highest sale by any state in India till date. While the overall EV sales contribution has been 7.3 per cent since the launch of the policy.  Congratulating Delhiites for the overwhelming response, the minister said, “We launched the EV policy on August 7 with two-wheeler and three-wheeler identified as the priority vehicle segment. We are aiming to achieve a total of 25 per cent contribution of EV vehicles till the end of 2024.” 

A total of 93,239 electric vehicles have been registered in the capital city since the launch of the policy. In the year 2020, 5,189 EV got registered, while 25,809 and 62,241 EV got registered in 2021 and 2022. 
“If the EV sales of India are to be compared, a total of 10.03 lakh EVs were sold in the country in 2022 and EV sales contributed to 4.73% while Delhi’s EV contribution was as high as 10.24%. “ added Gahlot.

With a 55 per cent contribution to overall EV sales, the two-wheeler has contributed the highest in sales in 2022, which was 29 per cent in 2021. The 3-wheelers sales comprising E-rickshaws, Electric Autos and Goods carrying vehicles contributed to 35%. The four-wheelers have a nine per cent contribution, while the bus segment contributed 0.6 per cent, with a total of 399 buses registered in 2021.  

More than 500 e-cycles have already been sold since the announcement of the incentive scheme in June 2022. “We will soon surpass Mumbai in the number of EV buses, which is currently running around 406 EV buses,” added Gahlot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EV vehicle electric vehicle Kailash Gahlot
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp