Home Cities Delhi

Admit students through CUET-PG from next session, says UGC chief

The CUET-PG will be conducted from June 1 to 10 for the academic year 2023-24. This will be the second edition of CUET-PG.

Published: 05th January 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

CUET

For representational purpose

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has urged all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG) from the next academic session. 

Unlike CUET-UG, PG is not mandatory for the 45 central universities in the country.  “As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the universities,” Kumar said in his letter to all the central universities.

“A single examination enables the candidates to  cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various central and participating universities,” he added. The letter further said, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET-UG/ PG. All the central universities are kindly requested to make appropriate preparedness to ensure participation in the CUET-PG for the academic session 2023-24.” 

Kumar told TNIE that if all central universities join CUET-PG just as they have done for CUET-UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across the country to enter India’s best universities. 
“Therefore, I urge all central universities to use CUET-PG scores for admission to the PG programmes,” he said.

The CUET-PG will be conducted from June 1 to 10 for the academic year 2023-24. This will be the second edition of CUET-PG. The CUET-PG application form will be released in mid-March. The results are expected to be announced in the first week of July 2023. This year, more than 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions. As per CUET-PG 2023 exam pattern, the exam will be conducted as a computer–based test.

Exam from June 1-10
CUET-PG is not mandatory for admission into 45 central universities across the country. The CUET-PG will be conducted from June 1-10 for the academic year 2023-24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CUET-PG CUET Entrance UGC
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp