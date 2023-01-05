Admit students through CUET-PG from next session, says UGC chief

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has urged all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG) from the next academic session.

Unlike CUET-UG, PG is not mandatory for the 45 central universities in the country. “As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the universities,” Kumar said in his letter to all the central universities.

“A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various central and participating universities,” he added. The letter further said, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET-UG/ PG. All the central universities are kindly requested to make appropriate preparedness to ensure participation in the CUET-PG for the academic session 2023-24.”

Kumar told TNIE that if all central universities join CUET-PG just as they have done for CUET-UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across the country to enter India’s best universities.

“Therefore, I urge all central universities to use CUET-PG scores for admission to the PG programmes,” he said.

The CUET-PG will be conducted from June 1 to 10 for the academic year 2023-24. This will be the second edition of CUET-PG. The CUET-PG application form will be released in mid-March. The results are expected to be announced in the first week of July 2023. This year, more than 30 central universities participated in the common entrance exam for postgraduate admissions. As per CUET-PG 2023 exam pattern, the exam will be conducted as a computer–based test.

