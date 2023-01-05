Home Cities Delhi

'Amma' of 350 stray dogs ready to fight, but not leave kids in Delhi

 Fondly called as “amma,” the octogenarian is a passionate animal lover and known in the community for her selfless work of upbringing over 350 pets and stray dogs.

Published: 05th January 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuksha Bharat and Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid tattered belongings and rubbled shanty, 80-year-old Pratima Devi is sitting on a cot, lost in the fluttering thoughts of what lies ahead and after a recent incident that snatched the roof above her head. An anti-encroachment drive by Municipal Corporation of Delhi demolished a small shack that she called home since she came to the national capital 35-years-ago in search of a livelihood from Nandigram in West Bengal.

Working as a waste-picker to make her ends meet, Devi will have to battle biting cold under bare sky amid freezing temperatures. However, what worries her more is the future of her more than 350 “children,” to whom she used to look after, day and night. Fondly called as “amma,” the octogenarian is a passionate animal lover and known in the community for her selfless work of upbringing over 350 pets and stray dogs.

On Monday afternoon, MCD officials demolished her shanty, where she had been running a shelter for community and abandoned dogs for around three-and-a-half decades, situated near PVR Saket in South Delhi.

Devi alleged that she was not given a prior notice or offered an alternate shelter facility before her home was razed. She also claimed sustaining physical injuries during the drive while accusing the MCD officials of confiscating her belongings that included utensils, clothes, bird cages, gas cylinder, blankets and pillows among others. “Look at my clothes, what am I wearing now,” Devi said while pointing out the tattered clothes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dogs Pratima Devi Delhi
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp