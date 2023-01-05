Beauty with a purpose  

Priyamvada Rana By

The foremost idea that pops our mind during the holiday season is a complete overhaul—from one’s closet to skincare regime. Giving us some beauty inspirations, model, and former Miss India-turned-entrepreneur Queenie Singh has come up with a high-end beauty kit Bride To BiE that assures much-needed rejuvenation. It claims to combine doctor expertise and scientific formulations to craft clean beauty products.

Talking about her philosophy behind the beauty concept, she says, “I believe realistic beauty goals are achieved with knowledge, discipline, and a change in routine through curated expert advice along with perfectly formulated products.” The eight products in the kit not only claim to work wonders for the bride but for anyone who wants a radiating face.

Queenie Singh

From hydrating cleansers and face washes that restore skin collagen to masks that tackle hyper-pigmentation and under eye gels that reduce dark circles the kit is touted as a “portal of metamorphosis” by the beauty queen herself. Telling us about the concept behind the kit, Queenie shares, “Every bride deserves to be the belle of her ball on her special day.

Our clean, non-toxic, and environmentally-friendly skincare is a vessel to help her achieve that.” Queenie has collaborated with celebrity esthetician Dinyar Workingboxwalla to create the kit. Making us aware about the harmful chemicals that one should check before buying beauty products, she avers, “Mineral oils, artificial fragrances, sulphates, parabens, phthalates, alcohol, silicones, aluminium—these are what all skincare lovers and enthusiasts must watch out for.”

She further shares beauty tips for healthy and glowing skin. “Firstly, I would advise people on the beauty of eating right. Have varied colours on your plate. Eat plenty of greens and foods rich in antioxidants because what you put inside your body mirrors how it looks outside. Secondly, focus on the beauty of a healthy and full life. Make sure you get ample hydration, exercise regularly, stress less, and sleep sound. I have an extremely hectic lifestyle but I try to tick these boxes on most days. Lastly, beauty is not limited to how you look. Know your energy and what your aura and views bring to the world. Radiate self-confidence and you’ve already won.”

Hearing this, we were eager to know about her secret for flawless skin. Double cleansing, she reveals. “This means using a cleanser followed by a face wash. After that, the Eyefinity All-in-One Under Eye Gel a plumping serum, and my Superpower Eternal Youth Cream. I sometimes blend these products together and seal it all with Sundaze—my everyday sunblock.

At night, I use a soothing saffron based oil—Halo Uplifting and Soothing Face Oil.” We also asked her what she’d like to change in the beauty industry in India. “I would like to champion the concept of clean beauty so people have healthier skin.”

Available online. Rs 7,049 onwards.

