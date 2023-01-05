Home Cities Delhi

BSES introduces Braille Bill, door-step service for visually impaired

The electricity bill in Braille will cater to the specific needs of the visually impaired and empower them to better understand various components of the electricity bill.

Published: 05th January 2023

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On the occasion of World Braille Day, the Bombay Suburban Electric Supply announced on Wednesday that it will release electricity bills in Braille language. According to the power discom, the move is aimed at the inclusivity of visually impaired people.

“With this, BSES has become the first discom in the city and only among a handful in the country, which has launched a bill in Braille,” the statement issued from the power company said.

The electricity bill in Braille will cater to the specific needs of the visually impaired and empower them to better understand various components of the electricity bill like units consumed, payment of due date, subsidy details, schemes etc, the firm said.

However, the households opting for the bill in Braille will continue to receive the regular BSES electricity bill, it added.

Meanwhile, the power discom also announced that it has upgraded its official app with voice accessibility.

Besides, the BSES will also start door-step delivery of services for visually impaired consumers.

“The consumers (visually impaired) have to register themselves for the Braille bill and to avail of door-step services. They can do this by simply registering their CA and mobile numbers through convenient options like the BSES Mobile Apps, BSES Call Centre or through email,” officials said.

“Upon receiving the door-step services request, a BSES official will visit them and help them complete all the formalities. There will be no need for them to visit a physical office,” they added.

