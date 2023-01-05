Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court acquits accused in drug case, says law is for protection of citizen from injustice

“The stringent provisions are provided under the law, especially in the NDPS cases.

Published: 05th January 2023

Drugs, Narcotics

By Jaison Wilson
NEW DELHI: Observing that a balance must be struck between the need for law enforcement and protection of the citizen from oppression, and injustice in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases, a Delhi Court acquitted a man accused of carrying ganja by giving him the benefit of the doubt.

“The stringent provisions are provided under the law, especially in the NDPS cases. The scheme of the NDPS Act and its objects and reasons mandate that the prosecution must prove compliance with various safeguards ensured under the Act. The NDPS Act prescribes stringent punishment and therefore, the balance must be struck between the need for the law and the enforcement of such law on one hand and the protection of the citizen from oppression and injustice on the other,” Special Judge (NDPS) Deepak Wason said in an order.

The court said the provisions of the NDPS Act are for certain checks on the exercise of power by the authority to rule out any possibility of false implication or tampering with the record or the contraband.
As per the cops, the accused was apprehended with a possession of 3.7 kilogram Ganja. The judge pointed out that it has to be proved that the accused was found in possession of the contraband but the record reveals that no independent public person was joined in the proceedings.

“.. it is trite that mere failure to associate public witnesses in search and seizure proceedings is not fatal to the case of the prosecution. However, in such a case, the burden lies heavily on the prosecution to prove two things. Firstly, a genuine and sincere effort was made by the investigating officer to join independent persons in the proceedings and secondly, the evidence of the official witnesses does not suffer from any infirmity,” the court underlined.

