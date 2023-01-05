Delhi woman gets acid attack threat from neighbour, DCW seeks action

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old girl received minor bruises after a man tried to forcefully drag her inside his car in the national capital’s Pandav Nagar and also threatened her with an ‘acid attack’ if she did not marry him, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Yagvender Yadav (27), a resident of Shashi Garden, is currently at large.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said that the Pandav Nagar Police Station received a complaint stating that Yadav, who runs a grocery shop, had threatened the victim living in his neighbourhood that he will throw acid on her if she did not marry him. The girl was given first aid after

the incident.

“On the basis of the complaint on January 1, an FIR under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) was immediately registered,” Guguloth said. The police recorded the victim’ statement in front of the Magistrate.

Subsequently, sections 354-B (use of criminal force on any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing) and 354-D (stalking) were added to the FIR. The senior official said the accused and the victim knew each other and efforts are on to nab the accused who is still absconding.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, taking suo-motu cognizance of the incident and sought a copy of FIR along with details of arrest made in the matter. The Commission has also sought details of security provided to the girl and an action taken report in the matter by January 6.

“We are receiving such types of cases on a daily basis. I don’t know when this brutality against women and girls will stop... The girl must be provided security as he has threatened an acid attack on her,” Maliwal said.

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old girl received minor bruises after a man tried to forcefully drag her inside his car in the national capital’s Pandav Nagar and also threatened her with an ‘acid attack’ if she did not marry him, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Yagvender Yadav (27), a resident of Shashi Garden, is currently at large. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said that the Pandav Nagar Police Station received a complaint stating that Yadav, who runs a grocery shop, had threatened the victim living in his neighbourhood that he will throw acid on her if she did not marry him. The girl was given first aid after the incident. “On the basis of the complaint on January 1, an FIR under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) was immediately registered,” Guguloth said. The police recorded the victim’ statement in front of the Magistrate. Subsequently, sections 354-B (use of criminal force on any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing) and 354-D (stalking) were added to the FIR. The senior official said the accused and the victim knew each other and efforts are on to nab the accused who is still absconding. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, taking suo-motu cognizance of the incident and sought a copy of FIR along with details of arrest made in the matter. The Commission has also sought details of security provided to the girl and an action taken report in the matter by January 6. “We are receiving such types of cases on a daily basis. I don’t know when this brutality against women and girls will stop... The girl must be provided security as he has threatened an acid attack on her,” Maliwal said.