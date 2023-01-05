Home Cities Delhi

Delhi woman gets acid attack threat from neighbour, DCW seeks action

The accused, identified as Yagvender Yadav (27), a resident of Shashi Garden, is currently at large.

Published: 05th January 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 19-year-old girl received minor bruises after a man tried to forcefully drag her inside his car in the national capital’s Pandav Nagar and also threatened her with an ‘acid attack’ if she did not marry him, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Yagvender Yadav (27), a resident of Shashi Garden, is currently at large.
 Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said that the Pandav Nagar Police Station received a complaint stating that Yadav, who runs a grocery shop, had threatened the victim living in his neighbourhood that he will throw acid on her if she did not marry him. The girl was given first aid after 
the incident.

“On the basis of the complaint on January 1, an FIR under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) was immediately registered,” Guguloth said. The police recorded the victim’ statement in front of the Magistrate.

Subsequently, sections 354-B (use of criminal force on any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing) and 354-D (stalking) were added to the FIR. The senior official said the accused and the victim knew each other and efforts are on to nab the accused who is still absconding.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, taking suo-motu cognizance of the incident and sought a copy of FIR along with details of arrest made in the matter. The Commission has also sought details of security provided to the girl and an action taken report in the matter by January 6. 

“We are receiving such types of cases on a daily basis. I don’t know when this brutality against women and girls will stop... The girl must be provided security as he has threatened an acid attack on her,” Maliwal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
acid attack Delhi Maliwal DCW
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp